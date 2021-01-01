We believe "All Ladies love Pearl" We select pearls, we design jewelry and make it happen by the high skilled artisans in Bangkok. Let Matara take you to another step of this classic Beauty! A message is portrayed with Matara Signature line. Gently wipe jewellery with a soft cloth to remove body oil or dirt before putting them away. Do not clean with water and soap. Keep pearl away from chlorine bleach, vinegar, ammonia, hairspray, perfume and cosmetic, as these substances will damage the pearl surface. Make sure to put pearl on after finished spraying perfume or hairspray and putting on makeup. Also, remove pearls before excising to keep them away from perspiration. Women's Black Ring Signature X Square Cz Baroque Matara