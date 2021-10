Orange & Black Howlite Pumpkin Stretch Ring Set. Mix and match these adorably spooky stretch rings as part of your Halloween ensemble or as part of any ghostly outfit you wear. Includes orange and black stretch ring, black stretch ring, orange stretch ring and orange pumpkin charm stretch ring (four pieces total)Pumpkin ring charm: 0.47'' W x 0.59'' LStretch bandGoldtone copper / enamel / howliteImported