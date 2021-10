Silvertone Face Ring Set. Find your boho rhythm by accenting your look with these chunky silvertone rings that evoke your bold style. Includes two ringsRing 1: 0.31'' W x 0.46'' L Ring 2: 0.90" W x 1.20" LAdjustableSilvertone metalImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.