Goldtone Orchid & Leaves Ring Set. Dress up your digits with this set of rings all finished with a bright goldtone shine. Wear one alone for a touch of shimmer or layer them up to make a bold statement. Includes one orchid ring and one leaves ring (two rings total)Ring 1: 0.78'' WRing 2: 0.85'' WAdjustableGoldtone base metalImported