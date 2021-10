Silvertone Pave Stretch Ring & Blue Flower Snap Pendant. Adjust your accessories to fit your mood with this silvertone ring that includes an alternate pendant that snaps into place.Note: These styles are part of the mini snap collection & are compatible with mini snap jewels. Includes one rhinestone and silvertone stretch round bracelet and one blue crystal flower snap pendantRing face: 0.5'' diameterSnap pendant: 0.5'' diameterStretchCopper / brass / glassImported