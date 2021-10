Make a statement in this chic crossbody bag designed with embossed snakeskin-print leather with silvertone hardware details. Foldover with magnet closure Silvertone hardware One outside zip on flap pocket One outside back zip pocket One inside zip pocket Lined Embossed snakeskin-print leather Imported SIZE Removable chain strap 1, 12" drop Removable chain strap 2, 22" drop 10"W x 6"H x 0.5"D. Center Core - Handbags/slgs > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. ZADIG & VOLTAIRE. Color: Blue.