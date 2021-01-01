Features of the Eider Women's Rocker Pant Ergonomically shaped knees Adjustable and removable elastic suspenders Waistband with velcro tab adjustments and belt loops Connection loops with powder skirt Hand pockets with waterproof zippers, THigh pocket with waterproof zip Inside vents on tHigh with zips under flaps, with mesh and bias finish Defender High-Density lower leg reinforcements Inside gaiters with nonslip bands Comfort and fluid movement thanks to the fabric's stretchiness Defender membrane guarantees garments that Are at once waterproof, windproof and breathable Ergonomic build to maximize scope of leg movement plus comfort Roomy comfort, with the option of varying mid layers for different levels of warmth Reinforced cuffs, provide better resists abrasion and rubbing by your ski edges Snow gaiter offers optimal protection against Snow, even if freshly fallen Welded seams prevents any water incursion and makes the membrane waterproof, delivering a total seal Vents open onto ventilating mesh, to let warmth and moisture escape 40G E-Loft 100% Polyester Fabric Details DefenderH+ Swift 4Way Stretch, Waterproofness 20000 mm, Breathability 20000 g/m2/24h: 85% Polyamide, 15% Elastane Reinforcement: DefenderH+ Pillar, Waterproofness 5000 mm, Breathability 5000 g/m2/24h: 100% Polyester