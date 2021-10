A woodgrain platform and chunky flared heel lend a vintage-inspired vibe to a breezy quarter-strap sandal made with Contour Plus technology for all-day comfort. Naturalizer's Contour Plus technology includes a cushioned footbed with arch and heel support, flexibility that lets the shoe move naturally with your foot and a quick-drying, breathable lining that keeps your foot feeling cool and dry. Style Name: Naturalizer Rose Block Heel Sandal