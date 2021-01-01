The Positano Earrings are designed with baguette cut stones and elaborate channel settings creating a sensuous expression and understated style of linear elements. With a modern silhouette, calming and sophisticated look to suit all fashion styles. Materials: Brass, Baguette Cut QZ Jewelry Storage Method Store jewelry in separate polybags to prevent scratches and oxidation Color may fade when exposed to salt water, sweat, spray, or perfume Be sure to clean product before storing Shape of the set jewels can be altered by impact Please handle it carefully Note that the internal properties of the various stones cause them to be sensitive to factors such as strong sunlight and chemical 925 Silver and 14k, 18k gold are particularly sensitive to lipid and fat-based substances such as cosmetics or soapy water and exposure to these substances may lead to fading of luster Women's Rose Gold Brass Positano Earrings Yellow Gold With Quartz ille lan