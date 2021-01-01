KEEN Women's Rose Closed Toe Ankle Strap Sandals - 6.5 - Gargoyle / Raven

The KEEN Women's Rose Sandal is a low profile sandal with enough traction to take you out on a trail or through a river. Time for a canoe trip, just secure the Velcro strap at the ankle and the rest will follow. The cute design keeps up with you when you're in town while the protective rubber toe keeps up with nature. Comfortable, metatomical EVA Footbed lets you walk for days while the rubber Outsole is non-marking with plenty of traction. Features of the KEEN Women's Rose Sandal Washable synthetic and polyester webbing Upper Adjustable hook and loop closure system Aegis microbe shield treated hydrophobic mesh lining Metatomical EVA molded Footbed with aegis microbe shield Multi-directional lug pattern Non-marking rubber Outsole Women's specific Fit