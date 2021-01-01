Designed as a brilliant-cut elongated drop, suspended from a similar-shape surmount. These earrings feature an array of sparkling zirconia set in 925 sterling silver which add a striking pop of colour. The vast amount of zirconia make these earrings hypnotic with their dazzling effect as they catch the light from day to night. Ideal for those who covet statement jewellery, pair with a little black dress or elegant cocktail attire. These earrings make an impact but are comfortable to wear. Pierced earrings with post back and butterfly fastening. Handcrafted using 925 sterling silver, 22ct Rosegold plating AAA Cubic Zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Rose Gold Coco's Long Drop Earrings LATELITA