Let this vibrant three-stone ring be the enchanting add-on to your hand gestures. Surrounded by two pink tourmalines, the iridescent labradorite refines the glory of this ring in an enchanting manner. The intricate detailing of the band adds to the glory of this unique ring. To extend the life of your gold vermeil jewelry, avoid wearing it when washing hands, showering, swimming, applying hand sanitizer/lotion/perfume, using harsh cleaning supplies, working out or doing outdoor activities. They will damage the set stone and tarnish the gold plating of your jewelry. To clean, buff gently with a soft and dry 100% cotton cloth of a microfiber cloth. Do not use jewelry cleaner on gold vermeil jewelry. Women's Rose Gold Cotton Labradorite Tourmaline Ring Azura Jewelry