Our Starry Night Ring is inspired by Vincent van Gogh's masterpiece, featuring 10 sparkly star clusters. As Vincent says: firmament and planets both disappeared, but the mighty breath which gives life to all things and in which all is bound up remained. To extend the life of your gold vermeil jewelry, avoid wearing it when washing hands, showering, swimming, applying hand sanitizer/lotion/perfume, using harsh cleaning supplies, working out or doing outdoor activities. They will damage the set stone and tarnish the gold plating of your jewelry. To clean, buff gently with a soft and dry 100% cotton cloth of a microfiber cloth. Do not use jewelry cleaner on gold vermeil jewelry. Women's Rose Gold Cotton Starry Night Yellow Gold Ring Azura Jewelry