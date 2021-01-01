Women's Rose Gold Dripping Oval L Hoops MARIE JUNE Jewelry

These beautiful earrings are made in Sterling Silver and coated with a thick layer of 18K Rose Gold to a Gold Vermeil thickness. Our 18k Rose Gold Vermeil jewelry pieces are not only hypoallergenic(to anyone without a copper sensitivity), but they also do not tarnish. Your earrings are meticulously handcrafted and hand-polished to perfection. They are made to last a lifetime with proper care. These earrings come as a pair with both butterfly and silicone earring backs. PLEASE REVIEW THESE INSTRUCTIONS TO LEARN ABOUT HOW TO PROPERLY CARE FOR YOUR JEWELRY. Within your jewelry box, you will find your anti-tarnish squares and jewelry bags. To properly store your jewelry when not in use, you should first place the anti-tarnish squares in your jewelry bag, then store your jewelry in the jewelry bag, and finally place the jewelry bag in your jewelry box. Doing so will protect and improve the quality and life of your jewelry. Please remember to always avoid coming into contact with anything abrasive, and to always store your jewelry in a dry and cool location. Last but not least, each design is paired with an effective jewelry polishing cloth. IMPORTANT: Over-polishing or harshly polishing your jewelry may damage the jewelry surface. Your polishing cloth is to be used gently and sparingly. Please also avoid over-washing or submerging your jewelry in water. When you start to notice the metal surface of your jewelry becomes dull, first gently clean off any dust and debris on the surface with soap and water, then dry with a soft cloth, and finally give your jewelry a gentle polish with your polishing cloth to bring the shine back. To learn more about how to properly care for your jewelry, please review the full list of care suggestions below. Remove Jewelry During Tasks - When carrying out physical tasks such as cleaning, exercising, cooking, and gardening, remove your jewelry to prevent damage or exposure to chemical reactions. Avoid Contact with Chemicals - Cosmetics, hairspray, perfumes, soaps, lotion, and other makeup & beauty products can often contain chemicals that can damage jewelry. Avoid Jewelry Wear In Swimming Pools and Spas - Chlorinated water can cause chemical reactions with the metals found in jewelry causing color changes and other damage. Sports and Your Jewelry May Not Be A Good Match - Remove all jewelry during any participation in sports. Jewelry can be unexpectedly damaged in the heat of a game. No Jewelry When Bathing - Remove all jewelry before showering, cleaning, or bathing. Soap and cleaning products can cause cosmetic damage to jewelry, making the appearance of your pieces dull. For Best Results, Use Polishing Cloth - Polish silver or gold with a jewelry polishing cloth for best results. Remember that over-polishing or harshly polishing your jewelry may damage the jewelry surface. Your polishing cloth is to be used gently and sparingly. Do Not Bleach - Never bleach your jewelry or use any unknown cleaning chemicals. For your and your jewelry's safety, always use trusted jewelry cleaning products. Use Warm Water for Cleaning - Warm water generally provides the best result when it comes to cleaning jewelry. Never use hot water for cleaning. Avoid Cleaning or Handling Damaged Jewelry - If a piece of jewelry requires professional repair, set it aside and avoid any cleaning and handling. Secure Your Jewelry - When not in use, store your jewelry in jewelry cases or containers. Careless storage is what usually leads to wear, tear, and broken parts. Prevent Your Jewelry from Tarnishing - Precious metal tarnish easily when they are not regularly worn. The use of anti-tarnish strips and polishing cloth can prevent this problem. Use a Case When Travelling - A small travel case may be a good investment for your jewelry when on vacation. Women's Rose Gold Dripping Oval L Hoops MARIE JUNE Jewelry