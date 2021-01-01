Since we can't always be transported to a tropical island, why not bring paradise to you with these nature inspired feathered leaf earrings, which dazzle with rows of sparkling zircons beautifully set within a leaf shaped design. To allow for natural movement when worn, there is a link beneath the first two fronds of the leaf. Perfect for those who like statement jewellery, this earring is light and comfortable to wear and is a great finishing touch to any bridal, evening or cocktail party outfit. Pierced earring with butterfly fastening Perfect for those who like statement jewellery, ideal for bridal and summer wedding jewelry or any evening and black tie event. Materials: 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct rosegold. Handset micro pave white zircons. Pierced earring with butterfly fastening Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray Women's Rose Gold Feathered Leaf Statement Drop Earring LATELITA