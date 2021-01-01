Relic By Fossil Womens Rose Goldtone Bracelet Watch Zr34421, One Size

The Relic by Fossil Iva three hand watch for women is the perfect mix of sporty elegance. This watch has a durable ionic plated rose gold case accented with crystals and a sturdy mineral glass lens. Iva features a rose gold mother of pearl dial accented with crystal markers and luminous rose gold hands and indexes to check the time in low light. The rose gold link bracelet is accented with crystals and has a folding clasp. Iva is water-resistant and can withstand hand washing.Number of Batteries: 1Included: 1 Watch(es)Features: AnalogBattery Type: Lithium CellsJewelry Closure: Fold Over ClaspPower Source: Battery (included)Watch Movement: QuartzBand Color: Rose GoldtoneDial Color: Pink Mother of PearlMetal Color: Rose ToneCase Thickness: 11mmCase Width: 32mmWatch Band Length: 6 3/4 InchBand Content: Metal AlloyCase Materials: 100% Metal AlloyBattery Size: Sr626swBand Width: 16mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported