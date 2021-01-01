Made of sterling silver with 22ct rose gold plating, this earring is hand set with multifaceted white zircons. Inspired by ancient motifs, this earring is part of the Talisman Collection. A talisman is an object which is believed to contain certain magical or sacramental properties which would provide good luck for the possessor or possibly offer protection from evil or harm. The four-leaf clover is an uncommon variation of the common, three-leaved clover. According to tradition, such leaves bring good luck to their finders, especially if found accidentally. In addition, each leaf is believed to represent something: the first is for faith, the second is for hope, the third is for love, and the fourth is for luck. This item is presented in LÁTELITA signature jewellery box. Clean with a damp cleaning cloth, avoid prelonged contact with perfume, hand cream and soap. Women's Rose Gold Lucky Four Leaf Clover Earring LATELITA