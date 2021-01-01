This impressive necklace features a bevelled crescent moon in highly polished rosegold, with a star sitting prettily at its middle adorned with Latelita signature sparkles. All suspended by a beaded chain. The crescent is said to represent progress. Stars are often associated with positive messages and metaphors, and often represent purity, good luck, and ambitions. Finished with a lobster clasp and size adjuster for ease of wear. 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct rosegold. Handset micro pave white zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Rose Gold Moon Crescent Star Necklace Beaded Chain LATELITA