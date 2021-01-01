These large open clover drop earrings transport the extraordinary beauty of Ancient and Mythical civilisations to the modern world. These large drop chandelier earrings have a simple geometric design, hand set with Latelita signature sparkles, catching the light and dazzling as they move with the wearer. The earrings are large enough to make an impact but the hollow clover design makes them comfortable to wear. Ideal for those who love statement jewellery, these earrings are the perfect finishing touch to any evening, wedding or bridal outfit. Pierced earring with post back and butterfly fastening. 925 sterling silver, 22ct rose gold plating. AAA grade cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Rose Gold Open Clover Large Drop Earrings Chocolate LATELITA