These striking Art Deco Style Brushed Yellow Gold Vermeil Earrings are named after the sleepy Sicilian Seaside Town of Palermo. Known for its bustling streets and richly diverse culture, these earrings reflect the fun character of this city perfectly. Four Golden Teardrops with an easy-to-wear hook fitting, they are the epitome of everyday luxe jewellery. We love every piece of Auree Jewellery and each new owner has big responsibilities. It needs to be looked after carefully and considerately. Please promise us you will do that. This doesn't mean just stored away in a dusty box, they have great expectations for life and want to travel the world. It's over to you. Some helpful tips and hints for your earrings. No Baths: always take jewellery off before showering or bathing (they have their own washing ritual). Holidays: don't forget to pack them for exciting trips away. Safety first: When not being worn, ensure they're kept safely in their little pouch. No Sleep: try not to wear them in bed. It's the easiest way to snag a chain. Dry Skin: lotions, potions & scents are not their bag. Wear often: they're highly sociable & like to be shown off at all times. The Auree Jewellery Cleaning Ritual Sterling Silver: use a silver cloth or polish wadding (not silver dip). Gold: use warm water and a soft cloth. Gemstones: use warm water and a soft cloth & ensure they dry completely. Pearls: these are very soft & need special care. Use warm soapy water (pure soap only) & ensure they dry completely before wearing again. Women's Rose Gold Palermo Brushed Yellow Gold Art Deco Earrings Auree Jewellery