This beautiful rose-cut diamond is surrounded by mini diamonds set in 14k rose gold. It is a modern twist on the classic solitaire diamond staple. This is the perfect necklace to wear every day. It goes with every outfit, you won't want to take it off! Every sale supports survivors of campus sexual assault through our nonprofit Restore Dignity, providing rent, medical, and tuition assistance. Center Diamond (0.28 ct) Diamonds (0.05 ct) 14k rose gold Always protect your jewelry from household chemicals, harsh soaps, sunlight, and excessive heat and cold. Remove your jewelry when washing your hands and bathing. Apply perfume or hairspray before putting on your jewelry. Clean your jewelry using a soft jewelry cloth. Many common chemical products such as cleaning products, face washes, perfumes, hairsprays, nail polishes, hand sanitizers, hand lotions, gardening chemicals, and even excessive perspiration can damage jewelry. Avoid activities that use these products when wearing jewelry. Women's Rose Gold Rose Cut Diamond Kite Necklace KAMARIA