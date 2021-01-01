More commonly known as KLASSE14 +J, the collection is instantly recognizable as part of KLASSE14 family, easily wearable, young, contemporary and ideal to stack or mix n'match. KLASSE14 +J includes pendants, bracelets, earrings, rings and bangles, all distinguished by the iconic octagon. Skillful craftsmanship and attentions to details were key for the development and the creation of this jewelry line. Stainless Steel IP Rose Gold Plating Stainless Steel IP Rose Gold Plating Women's Rose Gold Stainless Steel Okto Hoop Earrings - S KLASSE14