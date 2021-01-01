The sunburst necklace adds a touch of colour and glamour to any outfit. Inspired by the sun this necklace is set with a central blue Opalite for a pop of colour, whilst the suns rays, which shoot from its centre, have been left as highly polished metallic spikes. This piece is perfect for those who adore bold pieces. The sunburst is an ancient pagan symbol, here meaning life everlasting. 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct rosegold. Handset micro pave AAA grade cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Rose Gold Sunburst Opalite Necklace LATELITA