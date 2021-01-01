Fossil Women's Rose Gold-Tone Drop or Hoop Earrings, Color: Rose Gold (Model: JF01737791)

Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible. Achieve extra sparkle with womens earrings. Womens earrings have been a style staple for generations. From small, simple and sweet to large, lovely and hard to miss, women have used earrings to complement their outfits and cement their signature styles. Each of our jewelry pieces was designed to wow and beautifully packaged in a Fossil branded vintage tin - making it the perfect gift. Taking the best of the past and updating it for the modern woman, our shiny drop earrings add just the right amount of sparkle to any look. Measurements: 0.5"; imported