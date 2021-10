Skagen Women's Rose Gold-Tone Signature Steel-Mesh Watch. Sleek and stylish, this rose gold-tone signature steel-mesh watch by Skagen is waiting to be added to your collection. This timepiece features a sandblast dial and three-hand movement with hours marked by linear and dot indexes, while a quick-release pin construction makes it easy to interchange the steel-mesh strap. Complete any of your favorite every day outfits with this must-have accessory.