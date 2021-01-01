The Maddalena Yellow Gold Vermeil Starfish Necklace is inspired by the Island Archipelago. The beaches are the stuff of dreams - the only difference being that you can stuff the dream and do the real thing, with both peace and turquoise seas. And that means you need a companion who knows their way around the joint. Don our Starfish Necklace to soak the sun up with you. Made of 18ct Yellow Gold Vermeil set with Cubic Zirconia Gemstones, it hangs delicately from a 16"- 18" Adjustable Yellow Gold Vermeil Chain and so it sits perfectly with your kaftan. We love every piece of Auree Jewellery and each new owner has big responsibilities. It needs to be looked after carefully and considerately. Please promise us you will do that. This doesn't mean just stored away in a dusty box, they have great expectations for life and want to travel the world. It's over to you. Some helpful tips and hints for your necklace. No Baths: always take jewellery off before showering or bathing (they have their own washing ritual). Holidays: don't forget to pack them for exciting trips away. Safety first: When not being worn, ensure they're kept safely in their little pouch. No Sleep: try not to wear them in bed. It's the easiest way to snag a chain. Dry Skin: lotions, potions & scents are not their bag. Wear often: they're highly sociable & like to be shown off at all times. The Auree Jewellery Cleaning Ritual Sterling Silver: use a silver cloth or polish wadding (not silver dip). Gold: use warm water and a soft cloth. Gemstones: use warm water and a soft cloth & ensure they dry completely. Pearls: these are very soft & need special care. Use warm soapy water (pure soap only) & ensure they dry completely before wearing again. Women's Rose Gold Gold Vermeil Maddalena Yellow Starfish & Cubic Zirconia Necklace Auree Jewellery