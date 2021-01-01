Skechers Women's Rosencrans Mini Quartz Metal Sports Three-Hand Analog Watch, Color: Rose Gold (Model: SR6176)

Skechers is a global athletic lifestyle brand for all. Skechers watches are designed with fashion and versatility in mind, ranging from products for your everyday on-the-go pace of life to true performance geared products when you want to break a sweat. This Skechers Rosencrans watch features a metal link bracelet with a rose gold-tone metal case and quartz analog three-hand movement to easily dress up any casual look. Case size: 30mm; Band size: 16mm; quartz movement with three-hand analog display; imported Round rose gold-tone alloy metal case; rose gold-tone metal bracelet band Water resistant to 30m (100ft): withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or showering; 3ATM