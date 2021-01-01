Bella-Vita Women's Rosita Slingback Platform Sandals

Bella-Vita Rosita Slingback Platform Sandals. Platforms are seasonal must-haves. At Bella Vita, they definitely want to offer their customers the trend while keeping it wearable. The Rosita is just that, trend-right yet comfortable platform sandals. They have a rope platform midsole that screams summer. Uppers are available in either leathers or a snazzy snake. The Rosita Sandals will look awesome paired with shorts, jeans, skirts, or dresses... they do it all. The toe loop on these sandals is another trend-right detail that really showcases that summer pedicure. Also available in Narrow, Wide, and Extra Wide Widths