Cotopaxi Women's Roso Tight - Small - Maritime

The Cotopaxi Women's Roso Tight is a warm legging for taking on the cold temps with a fun design. Leggings Are all the rage and fashion, but there is no need to freeze when you've got a pair with enough warmth to cover your tHighs. Head out to walk the dog or take a hike, go traveling and more, indoors or out. The wide waistband prevents them from slipping and maintains comfort, and they've somehow managed to place five pockets on these close-Fitting tights. Features of the Cotopaxi Women's Roso Tight Wide waistband for comfort Back zip secure pocket Internal waistband pockets Side stash pockets for all your essentials Flatlock seams for anti-chafing Fitted style Gusset Polygiene anti-odor finish Fabric Details 79% Recycled Polyester, 21% Spandex