BULOVA Women's Rubaiyat Diamond Rose Gold Croc Embossed Leather Strap Watch, 35mm - 0.34 ctw in Assorted at Nordstrom Rack

Legendary heritage evoked with a rose gold-tone stainless steel case, synthetic blue spinel cabochon crown at the 12 o'clock position, and 73 diamonds individually hand-set on case parentheses, lugs and white mother-of-pearl dial. 3 Year Limited Warranty. Style #: 98R268. Gender: Women's. Case Material: Rose gold-tone stainless steel. Dial Color: Mother of pearl with window date. Hands: Rose gold-tone. Markers: Rose gold-tone and diamonds. Strap Material: Croc embossed leather. Closure: Buckle. Movement: Quartz. Crystal: Mineral. Case Diameter: 35mm. Water Resistance: 30M. Strap Length: Women's standard. Imported Please note: Diamond weight may not be exact. Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes.