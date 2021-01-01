CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Ruched One Piece Swimsuit, Size 6, Orange

Heading to the beach or relaxing poolside, the Ruched One Piece Swimsuit from CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood provides a flattering fit with tummy control and is fully lined to offer the best fit. For fashion and function, this one piece swimsuit offers a personalized feature with adjustable, convertible straps, while the shelf bra with fixed cups deliver the enhanced coverage every time for all-day comfort and style. Fit & Design One-piece swimsuit Medium support Moderate bust and seat coverage Fully lined Adjustable straps Front shelf bra with fixed cups Power mesh for tummy control Thin, convertible straps to be straight or crossed Classic leg opening hits at the hip for a flattering fit