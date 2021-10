Fit & Design: Regular fit sleeveless golf shirt High neck polo collar provides extra sun coverage Zipper placket Soft, breathable fabric for all-day comfort Ruching along armhole creates a stylish, flattering look Floral print on inside of collar for an eye-catching contrast detail Lady Hagen™ branded thistle on wearer's left bottom hem ? Technology: HydroDri™ technology wicks away sweat and moisture to keep you dry and comfortable