Head out to the waves in the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Ruched Swim Skirt. This bottom features a flouncy skirt on the outside while a built-in brief with a mesh lining provides breathable coverage. Fit & Design Standard fit swim skirt Mid-rise Underbreif is fully lined for coverage Adjustable ruching detail Powermesh in waistband Logo heatseal at wearers waistband