From kendall + kylie

KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Ruched Top with Back Keyhole, Ivory, XS

$50.22 on sale
($59.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

French Terry Fit type: Regular Special size type: Standard item package weight: 1.0 pounds

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com