Women's Ruffle Short Sleeve Smocked Dress - Knox Rose Black Ikat XL

Take on summer days looking and feeling your absolute best in this Ruffle Short-Sleeve Smocked Dress from Knox Rose™. This short-sleeve dress features a mix of floral prints and a front faux button closure for a lovely look, complete with a lightweight fabric construction that keeps you in comfort throughout the day. The maxi dress features a high-low hem that'll move beautifully with your every step, while the V-neckline and smocked waist lend a flattering fit. Slip on your favorite footwear and finish off the look with a necklace to pull it all together. Size: XL. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Ikat Design. Material: Rayon.