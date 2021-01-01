Converse Womens Converse Run Star Hike Platform Leather High Top - Womens Shoes Black/Saffron Yellow/Egret Size 05.0

Pulling its inspiration from the classic Chuck Taylor All Star High Top, the Converse Run Star Hike Leather Hi is a stylized version built for the outdoors. A water-resistant upper with a warm lining layer adds protection and comfort to the iconic style, keeping you ready whether you're braving the outdoors or just walking to class. Features a classic leather high-top and ankle patch to define the style. Water-resistant leather and a warm lining layer protect your feet. OrthoLite insole adds comfort. Lugged sole increases traction.