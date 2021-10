Comfy cotton t-shirt with Running is My Cardio graphic on the front. Crewneck Short sleeves Pullover style Cotton Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Activewear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Prince Peter Collection. Color: White. Size: M.