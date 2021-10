Black & Baltic Jewel Gel-Excite 8 Running Shoe - Women. Keep your feet feeling cool and comfortable during your runs or jogs thanks to this running shoe with an improved airflow and mesh upper. FeaturesAMPLIFOAMTM midsole and GEL technology work together to offer a cushioned underfoot that injects a stronger rebound into your strideOrthoLite cushioned footbedRubber sole with GEL technologyProduct DetailsMesh upperTextile liningRubber soleImported