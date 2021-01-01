Womens Ruth Bader Ginsburg ASK FEET OFF OUR NECKS RBG Meme ON BACK V-Neck T-Shirt

Design placed on the back. ALL I ASK OF OUR BRETHREN IS THEY TAKE THEIR FEET OFF OUR NECKS. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a Supreme Court Justice, advocate for women's rights. Women's rights are under attack in Texas as the SCOTUS allows it to happen. Awesome pro-choice meme quote. RBG wears her crown, notorious collar, and a fierce look. Anyone who is passionate about equality, feminism, and dismantling the patriarchy will love it! Click on the brand name for more RBG gifts. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem