Burton Women's Sadie Jacket - Small - Martini Olive / Martini Olive Terra Camo

Features of the Burton Women's Sadie Jacket Not too tight or too baggy Dryride two-layer fabric (3,000mm/3,000g) is Highly breathable, waterproof and quick drying Living lining mapped with nylon taffeta provides consistent temperature regulation without adding bulk or weight Attached hood with front adjustment Attached hood with front adjustment Back hem drop, drawcord cinch at waist, adjustable cuffs Interior mesh dump pocket, snap-closure microfleece hand-warmer pockets, zippered media pocket with media port Bluesign approved materials use only safe chemicals and reduce impact on both humans and the planet during manufacturing