Pre-order this style today! Add to Shopping Bag to view approximate ship date. You'll be charged only when your item ships. Glamorous from every angle, this glitter-dusted pointy-toe pump features a radiant, jewelry-like strap and a crystal-tipped chain that swings with every step. A faceted teardrop crystal is suspended at the heel. Style Name: Jimmy Choo Saeda Glitter Crystal Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pump (Women). Style Number: 6163637.