XTRATUF Women's Salmon Sisters 15'' Legacy Rubber Boots, Brown

Enjoy athletic performance, non-slip grip and feel-good appeal of the XTRATUF® Women's Salmon Sisters 15'' Legacy deck boots. These tall boots retain all the benefits of the original Legacy, like waterproof protection and high-traction outsoles. Their designs are inspired by the organization's mission to support conservation of wild spaces and wild seafood. For every sale, Salmon Sisters donates to the Alaska Food Bank. FEATURES: Seamless, triple-dipped vulcanized construction for 100 percent waterproof protection Resistant to inorganic acids, chemicals and contaminants Lightweight neoprene rubber for greater comfort and flexibility Interior and exterior logos Soft but durable fabric lining and cuff with exclusive Salmon Sisters prints Breathe-O-Prene® cushion insoles with arch support reduce fatigue on feet, legs and back Supportive heel counters cuts down on heel slippage and provides a secure fit Slip-resistant Chevron® outsole and heel provide reliable traction on slick surfaces Designed with a women's specific fit Convertible design allows boots to be worn cuffed or uncuffed Sizing tip: When shopping for a half size, order the next whole size up.