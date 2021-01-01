A jacket with a futuristic, geometric shoulder line, which reflects on the flap line. Hand embroidered fastenings at the front and at the cuffs. Overlapped pockets. The whole on the jacquard red and black striped lining. The depth of the neckline allows you to wear a jacket without a blouse. The jacket is designed to be slightly loose at the waist. For a better fit, it is recommended to buy a smaller size. Makes a perfect match with Pants Rebecca True Red and Pants Tracey True Red. We want our clients to be happy with our little works of art! In order to best fit them, please refer to the detailed table of our sizes, which you can find in the SIZING tab so that you can look the best in our products. - dry clean - iron at 110 ° C - periodically clean from peeling COMPOSITION: 68% Viscose, 24% Polyester, 8% Elastane LINING: 100% Acetate Women's Red Samantha True Blazer Large Aggi