The Mizuno® Women’s Samurai Catcher’s Chest Protector 2019 is designed to keep athletes protected and help keep the ball in front of them. The Samurai series is made with low rebound foam and a grippy surface to help keep balls in front of catchers to minimize passed balls. This chest protector is made to the same specs as the adult gear, so it will hold up to the rigors of the season. Protection and Comfort Low rebound foam helps reduce errors Engineered for female players and the fastpitch Grippy surface helps minimize passed balls and wild pitches Made with durable material to hold up to the long season Created with the same specs as the adult Samurai line Personalized name plate