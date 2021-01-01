Mizuno Women's Samurai Softball Catcher's Set, Small/Medium, Gray

Developed for the serious backstop that demands elite performance, the 2020 Mizuno® Women’s Samurai Fastpitch Catcher’s Set integrates high quality materials that’s been engineered for the female softball player. This set features a G4 helmet that has 3 layers of EVA foam padding to absorb potential impact, a chest protector that’s been strategically cut for a lightweight and mobile fit, and leg guards with air mesh lining to keep you cool throughout each game. Helmet Features: Strategic Ventilation: Accelerates airflow for comfort and breathability EVA Foam Padding: 3 layers of internal padding cushions potential impact to keep you protected Strong steel framed mask for maximum protection and durability SEI-Certified: Product meets NOCSAE® Applicable Standard Fits Hat Sizes 6-1/2 - 7-1/4 Chest Protector Features: Low Rebound Foam: Helps manage impact absorption without deflecting balls out of your fielding range Built-in shoulder pads Gender Engineered: Anatomically cut to fit the female softball player Air-Mesh Lining: Accelerates airflow to keep you cool Chest Protector Length: S/M (13’’) Chest Protector Length: M/L (14’’) Leg Guard Features: Air-Mesh Integration: Accelerates airflow to keep you cool and light on your feet K-Pad Support: Patented innovation for superior comfort and knee protection DryLite® Inner Lining: Lifts excess moisture from your body to ensure you stay dry Gender Engineered: Anatomically cut to fit the female softball player Leg Guard Length: S/M (15’’) Leg Guard Length: M/L (16’’) Additional Details: Manufacturer’s Warranty: 1-year limited