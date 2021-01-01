From under armour

Under Armour Women's Sandals White-Black-White - White & Black Ignite VI Slide - Women

$27.99 on sale
($35.00 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at zulily

Description

White & Black Ignite VI Slide - Women. He redefines sandal style with this lightweight, traction-enhanced slide. An anatomical footbed provides a just-right fit, while 4D Foam footbed cushions every step.FeaturesDual-layer performance 4D Foam footbed offers unprecedented comfortAnatomical footbed conforms to foot's shape for a custom fitLightweight EVA sole with durable traction pods enhance grip and comfortProduct DetailsFull graphic text: 4D FoamHook and loop closureMan-made upperTextile liningEVA soleImported

