Naturalizer Women's Sandals WHITE - White & Black Snake-Embossed Lincoln Leather Sandal - Women

White & Black Snake-Embossed Lincoln Leather Sandal - Women. Rattle your everyday look with these confident snake-embossed leather sandals boasting a generously cushioned footbed for all-day comfort.N5 Contour Technology FeaturesDual-density cushioned footbed plus extra cushioning in your pressure points provides superior comfortContoured insole, molded arch support, and secured heel cup provides balance and stabilityProduct Details1.5'' heelHook and loop closureLeather upperMan-made liningMan-made soleImported