Bionica Women's Sandals Anthracite/Black - Anthracite & Black Odelia Leather Sandal - Women

Anthracite & Black Odelia Leather Sandal - Women. Made for reliable support and casual style, this sleek leather sandal brings a little bounce to your stride. A lightweight wedge heel and flexible design add comfortable lift, while a padded anatomic footbed cushions each step.FeaturesArch support and toe barPremium leather offers durability, breathability and protection from the elementsPerformance soles combine for ultralightweight fitFlexible design provides custom fit and enhanced comfort for maximum performanceGrippy, slip-resistant performance soles keep shoes grounded on wet terrainProduct Details2.5'' heelHook and loop closure with elastic goringUltra-padded anatomic footbedLeather upperLeather liningRubber sole9.2 oz.Imported