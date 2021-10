Black Geneve Patent Sandal - Women. Add some style to your stride while ensuring you stay comfortable from heel-to-toe with these tech-savvy sandals cradling your step. The patented Comfort Plus HSQTM footbed is crafted from breathable memory foam that conforms to your feet to keep them dry and comfortably cushioned. Product FeaturesComfort Plus HSQTM patented footbedProduct Details1.25" heelMan-made upperSuede liningCork / EVA soleMade in Spain