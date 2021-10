White Ovid Flowt Leather Sandal - Women. Step out in style when you slide into these sleek leather sandals featuring wide cross-over straps and a molded footbed for luxurious comfort. FeaturesLightweight sole with FLUIDFORMTM Technology provides durability and cushioning throughout the dayMoisture-absorbing microfiber-covered footbed helps keep feet feeling freshProduct DetailsLeather upperMan-made liningMan-made midsoleMan-made soleImported